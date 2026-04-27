Congress keeps watch at strongrooms in Thiruvananthapuram, LDF & NDA ‘not keen’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite allegations of potential malpractice surrounding the opening of strongrooms where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored surfacing, not all parties seem interested in putting in all of their time and effort into monitoring the visuals of CCTVs installed outside the facilities.

While Congress leaders said the party workers were proactively keeping a watch at strongrooms in all districts, LDF and NDA leaders maintained that they were not very keen on focusing on the matter.

Even in the capital district, which witnessed triangular tussles in seats like Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kazhakkoottam and Thiruvananthapuram, the ‘CCTV monitoring room’ that shows the feed from cameras outside strongrooms, not all party representatives are present. A Congress representative from Thiruvananthapuram said they were working in shifts to ensure foolproof, round-the-clock transparency.

‘Cong in tough spot at present’

“The party’s observers are active across the state,” Thiruvananthapuram DCC president N Shakthan told TNIE. “The high command has clearly instructed them to be cautious. We cannot take any risk. Though our hope is that such moves that can challenge democracy are not taken in Kerala, we remain cautious.”

Meanwhile, a CPM official said neither the party nor the LDF was very keen on focusing on the matter. “Congress may need to do it as it is in a tough political spot at present.”

BJP leaders too said they had people designated for the purpose (checking the CCTV room). “They have availed the pass to enter CCTV rooms and check the visuals. However, they may not be visiting the centres regularly throughout the day,” a senior BJP leader said.

However, Sakthan said the two fronts are in power and were capable of doing anything to win. He also reiterated the Congress’ stand of a CPM-BJP deal.