Faucets, steel mugs, blankets... trains turn another theft hotspot in Kerala

KOLLAM: If you thought passengers who board AC coaches in trains are decent travellers, you are mistaken. It appears there is no dearth of petty thieves inside AC coaches either. Not even dustbins are spared, apparently. As many as 129 blankets, 138 pillows, 1,129 bedsheets, 335 pillow covers and 11,570 face towels... the list of items stolen from trains in Palakkad division from December 2024 to November 2025 seems endless. Going by an RTI response obtained by TNIE, the Palakkad division alone suffered losses to the tune of Rs 8.71 lakh during this time.

A detailed look into theft in trains paints an amusing picture. As many as 328 gravity cock (water taps), three health faucets, 23 stainless steel mugs, five dustbins, four stainless steel dustbins and four fire extinguishers figure among items stolen from trains in just one division under the Southern Railway. These are not isolated cases, with similar incidents having occurred in the other five divisions of the zone too.

Going by the data from Southern Railway, the Salem division reported a theft of 167 taps to the tune of Rs 14,370. The accused in these cases were convicted and punished. While one of them was given a simple imprisonment of 129 days and fined Rs 2,000, another was imprisoned for 162 days, and yet another got a 24-days jail term.