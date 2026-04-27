Forest officials on alert as Kerala in grip of snake scare

KOTTAYAM: With soaring temperatures leading to an increase in snakebites across Kerala, forest department officials are on their toes due to the rising number of emergency calls. Volunteers of Sarpa (Snake Awareness Rescue and Protection App), a mobile app, with the forest department, are flooded with reports of snake sightings.

Though snakebite fatalities have declined from 119 in 2016-17 to just 18 in 2025-26, the recent back-to-back deaths have sparked panic across the state. However, department officials said there was no cause for alarm, as there has been no noticeable increase in snake sightings compared to previous years during the peak of summer.

“Since this is the breeding season for snakes, an alert is generally given. Additionally, the intense heat can elevate stress levels, leading to more aggressive behaviour among reptiles,” said Muhammed Anvar Y, assistant conservator of forests and state nodal officer of the Sarpa App.

According to official statistics of the forest department, there were 1,549 reported deaths due to man-animal conflict from 2011 to 2025. Of these, 1,158 people have died from snake bites, which is approximately 75%.