Forest officials on alert as Kerala in grip of snake scare

KOTTAYAM: With soaring temperatures leading to an increase in snakebites across Kerala, forest department officials are on their toes due to the rising number of emergency calls. Volunteers of Sarpa (Snake Awareness Rescue and Protection App), a mobile app, with the forest department, are flooded with reports of snake sightings.
Though snakebite fatalities have declined from 119 in 2016-17 to just 18 in 2025-26, the recent back-to-back deaths have sparked panic across the state. However, department officials said there was no cause for alarm, as there has been no noticeable increase in snake sightings compared to previous years during the peak of summer.
“Since this is the breeding season for snakes, an alert is generally given. Additionally, the intense heat can elevate stress levels, leading to more aggressive behaviour among reptiles,” said Muhammed Anvar Y, assistant conservator of forests and state nodal officer of the Sarpa App.
According to official statistics of the forest department, there were 1,549 reported deaths due to man-animal conflict from 2011 to 2025. Of these, 1,158 people have died from snake bites, which is approximately 75%.
However, authorities said that measures implemented by the department, including the launch of the Sarpa App in 2020, have significantly reduced the incidence of snakebites. For instance, during the 2016-2017 period, 119 out of 144 deaths (82%) were caused by snakebites. In contrast, in 2025-2026, only 18 of 48 deaths (37%) were due to snakebites.
There are over 3,600 snake rescue volunteers working under the Sarpa App, whose services are available on call across the state. According to department data, these volunteers have rescued 77,474 snakes across the state since 2021.
“We receive around 40-50 calls in the district unit alone. During the past six months, we had rescued over 450 snakes in Kottayam,” said Abeesh, district facilitator of Sarpa App.
Meanwhile, with consecutive incidents of snakebite deaths being reported, the health department has also stepped up efforts to ensure public safety. Anti-snake venom is available in 146 hospitals across the state, in select community health centres, and in all hospitals at taluk-level and above.