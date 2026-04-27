High-energy Kudamattam lifts Pooram spirit in Thrissur

THRISSUR: The moment the sun set on Sunday and the heat got tolerable, the thin crowd at Thekkinkadu Maidan swelled to thousands. Phones held high, people jostled for space in front of the Thekke Gopura Nada as caparisoned elephants lined up on either sides for the famed kudamattam ceremony.

The 15 minutes that followed served as a balm to the pain caused by the April 21 tragedy, uniting the large crowd in celebrations. In the end, the cancellation of the fireworks display and scaled-down festivities did not dampen the Pooram spirit.

The ceremonies began at 6am with the procession of Kanimangalam Sastha. Ghataka Pooram – the parading of elephants and processions of other participating temples— followed.

Deities Karamukku Bhagavathy, Chembukkavu Bhagavathy, Panamukkumpally Sastha, Laloor Bhagavathy, Choorakkottukavu Bhagavathy, Ayyanthole Karthyayani and Naithalakkavu Bhagavathy held their pooram and bowed to Sree Vadakkumnathan.

“It is always mesmerising to watch the elephants, carrying the idol of the deity, coming out of Thekke Gopura Nada. It invokes a positive energy and connect us to our roots,” said Rakesh, who came from Kuwait to be part of the Pooram.

By the time the Ghataka Pooram concluded, the Thiruvambady Bhagavathy completed the pooja at Brahmaswam Madom and the panchavadyam began. Kongad Madhu on ‘thimila’ led the panchavadyam for the ‘madathil varavu’ of the deity.

When the procession reached Sreemoolasthanam, the baton was passed to Cherussery Kuttan Marar, who gave a scintillating performance as the first-time pramani of the Pooram.