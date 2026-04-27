‘Jumbos & processions are fascinating’: Tourist from France

THRISSUR: It was sweltering... People were trying to prevent sun burns by carrying umbrellas and wearing hats. Yet, Nathalie Rous , a first-time visitor of India, carried a smile on her face, clicking photos of jumbos and the processions.

Nathalie, a tourist from France, has been in Kerala for the past one week. After visiting Munnar and Kannur, Thrissur is her third destination within the state. “Kerala is an amazing place. It is too hot, beyond the bearable limit. Yet, I enjoy the crowd and the festival very much. It is very interesting to see the elephant processions,” Nathalie said.

In her own words, the gold-coloured caparisons on the elephants seemed enchanting and wondered how much effort was put into making all these decorations. She was also fascinated by the Theyyam in Malabar region.

Another visitor is Cyril — a freelance journalist from France who is in Kerala to document the pooram. “I am planning a one-hour documentary of Kerala, its heritage and culture. I am recording the visuals of major rituals of the pooram for the same,” he added.