Kerala government’s ‘cool roof’ plan fails to ease summer woes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as power consumption in Kerala reaches unprecedented levels amid soaring temperatures, the state government’s flagship cool roofing programme — envisioned as a long-term solution to reduce heat stress and energy demand — has failed to gather momentum on the ground. Kerala’s daily power consumption has crossed the 6,000 MW mark.

Launched nearly two years ago, the ambitious cool roofing initiative launched by the Energy Management Centre (EMC) to transform 500 million sqft of roof area into heat reflective surfaces, and thereby lowering indoor temperatures and cutting energy consumption, remains stuck in the draft stage with the state government yet to approve its roll out.

Last year, the EMC had drawn up the cool roof policy to promote indoor cooling strategies and empower local self-government institutions (LSGIs) and other agencies in implementing effective heat mitigation solutions. The agency piloted the initiative in anganwadis across five panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram and studies showed that the reflective paint improves thermal comfort, prevents heat-related illnesses, and enhances energy efficiency.

The project was implemented in 34 anganwadis and a hospital block at the General Hospital in Neyyattinkara.