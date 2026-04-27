Kerala to launch coast-protection project soon; 10 spots identified

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to protect vulnerable shorelines battered by severe coastal erosion, the state government – in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) – is preparing to launch the Rs 4,013-crore coastal protection project.

The Kerala Sustainable Coastal Protection and Climate Resilient Planning Project proposes interventions along nearly 90 km of coastline, focusing on long-term and sustainable solutions in 10 identified hotspots in the 590-km coastline in the state. Efforts are in full swing to get environmental clearances and other approvals, said official sources.

A senior official with the Irrigation Department told TNIE that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study has already been launched for the project.

The official added that one of the key requirements of ADB funding is that at least 30% of the total project cost must be tendered before loan negotiations are concluded. For implementing the project, the state government needs to prepare tenders for works worth Rs 1,200 crore.

“We are fast-tracking project designs, detailed project reports and other clearances to meet the ADB conditions. We need to tender the project to get 70% funding from ADB,” said the official.

The 10 hotspots identified for the project include Shankhumukham, Varkala, Alappad, Valiyazheekal-Thrikkunnapuzha, Vypin, Kodungalloor-Kaippamangalam, Ponnani, Kappad, Thalassery and Valiyaparamba. “We will be covering six hotspots in the first phase. DPR and engineering designs for these locations are currently under way,” the official added.

The Irrigation Department is waiting for the new government to assume charge to take the project to the next level. “We need some policy approvals from the government and now it is possible only after the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct,” the official said.