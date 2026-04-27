Kerala’s dream to cash in on rare earth demand might turn into reality soon

KOCHI: In a move that can generate much-needed revenue for the state and create employment opportunities for the local population, the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) has decided to proceed with a project to engage in monazite value addition. As the first step towards the process, KMML got the state government’s permission to proceed with the proposal.

However, rare earths fall primarily under the Union government’s purview and due to their strategic nature, they are managed under the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and related regulatory frameworks. Hence, to proceed with the project proposal, KMML needs the Centre’s permission.

As per the government order dated April 17, the state government also sanctioned KMML to approach the Centre for the necessary permissions in this regard. As per the order, the director of Mining and Geology has also recommended considering KMML’s proposal in a favourable light. At present, KMML has the permission to mine monazite.

Both the state and Central budgets highlighted the rare earths’ importance in the country’s economic scheme of things. According to Dr Baiju K R, honorary director of the Institute for Integrated Programmes and Research in Basic Sciences, the decision is a timely one. “There is a great demand for various minerals comprising monazite. Monazite value addition involves processing the minerals in the sand to separate high-value rare earth elements (REEs) and thorium, increasing raw material value by up to 10 times,” he said.