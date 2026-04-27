Mystery deepens as human remains found at missing mother, son's house in Nedumkandam

IDUKKI: A mystery has deepened over the disappearance of 70-year-old Marykutti and her 48-year-old son Reji from Nedumkandam after suspected human remains were found buried in their house compound, police said.
The development came to light after Marykutti’s daughter filed a complaint stating that both had been missing since April 2 and had not been seen for nearly a month.
Acting on the complaint, a police team reached their house at Pachadi on Monday for a preliminary investigation. During the visit, the elder son, aged around 45, reportedly fled on seeing the police, raising suspicion.
Subsequently, officers conducted a detailed search of the premises and noticed a freshly filled pit within the compound. On removing the soil, they found what appeared to be human remains, including a leg clad in trousers, buried inside.
While the recovery has intensified suspicion, officials said it is yet to be confirmed whether the remains belong to Marykutti and Reji.
Local sources said neighbours had earlier enquired with the younger son about the whereabouts of his mother and brother, but he had been giving contradictory answers, adding to the mystery surrounding their disappearance.
The family is understood to depend on farming as their primary source of income.
Police said it is yet to be ascertained whether any disputes or other issues existed within the family that could have led to the incident.
A forensic team has been called to the spot to carry out a detailed examination, and the pit is expected to be fully excavated in their presence. Only after scientific analysis will it be possible to confirm the identity of the remains and whether more than one body is buried at the site. Further investigation is underway.