Mystery deepens as human remains found at missing mother, son's house in Nedumkandam

IDUKKI: A mystery has deepened over the disappearance of 70-year-old Marykutti and her 48-year-old son Reji from Nedumkandam after suspected human remains were found buried in their house compound, police said.

The development came to light after Marykutti’s daughter filed a complaint stating that both had been missing since April 2 and had not been seen for nearly a month.

Acting on the complaint, a police team reached their house at Pachadi on Monday for a preliminary investigation. During the visit, the elder son, aged around 45, reportedly fled on seeing the police, raising suspicion.

Subsequently, officers conducted a detailed search of the premises and noticed a freshly filled pit within the compound. On removing the soil, they found what appeared to be human remains, including a leg clad in trousers, buried inside.

While the recovery has intensified suspicion, officials said it is yet to be confirmed whether the remains belong to Marykutti and Reji.