Six snakebite cases in a day across Kerala; two dead, four in hospital

IDUKKI/KOLLAM/CHERAI/KANNUR: A spate of snakebite incidents across Kerala — including two fatalities — on Sunday, has once again highlighted the growing public safety concern linked to rising temperatures and the resulting surge in human-snake encounters.

In Idukki, an 86-year-old woman died after being bitten by a snake at Kanjar. The deceased, Visalakshi of Thanniykkaparayil, was attacked around noon while plucking mangoes from a tree in her yard.

Living alone, she managed to alert neighbours after the bite but collapsed soon after. She was initially taken to a private hospital in Moolamattom and later shifted to a hospital in Thodupuzha, where she died. A search by forest officials from the Arakkulam section in the premises failed to trace the snake.

A similar tragedy was reported from Kannur, where Nabeesa, 75, of Kalladath under Pattuvam panchayat died while undergoing treatment for a snakebite. She was bitten on Friday while inside her rented house. As she was alone at the time, the delay in identifying the bite proved critical. She was taken to Taliparamba Taluk Hospital and later shifted to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, where she died on Sunday morning.