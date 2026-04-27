Stuck in traffic on hot days in Kerala? Mind your heart and lungs, says NATPAC study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A two-year study by researchers from the KSCSTE-National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), Thiruvananthapuram, and the Kerala University has found that people spending time near busy traffic junctions during peak afternoon hours face a significantly higher health risk—one that combines the dangers of air pollution and heat stress which together put one’s heart and lungs at risk.

The findings come at a critical time. Kerala is currently experiencing one of its most intense pre-monsoon heatwaves in recent years, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts across several districts and health authorities advising people to avoid outdoor exposure between 11am and 3pm.

The NATPAC study adds a sobering dimension to that warning—for a large section of the population that simply cannot stay indoors.

The study, conducted across 2022 and 2023 at two monitoring stations in Thiruvananthapuram—Plamoodu, a dense urban traffic junction, and Karyavattom, a more open suburban campus area—tracked PM2.5, the fine particulate matter generated by vehicle exhaust, road dust, and atmospheric chemical reactions, alongside the Heat Index which combines temperature with humidity to reflect how hot conditions actually feel to the human body.

The central finding is that these two stressors amplify each other.