Summer heat on the rise in Idukki; sunburn cases see surge

IDUKKI: Rising temperatures across the district have led to an increase in cases of sunburn and heat-related illnesses, with multiple incidents reported amid an instensified summer.

Earlier incidents from Muttom and Perumattom had already highlighted the growing health risks posed by prolonged exposure to the sun. In Muttom, a farm worker developed dizziness and burn marks while working outdoors, while a woman in Perumattom suffered facial burns during routine household work.

In the latest incident, Ajish, a native of 20 Acre, suffered a sunburn on his palm while engaged in carpentry work at Kunnthalampara near Kattappana and later sought treatment at the Taluk Hospital. He is currently stable with no other complications.

With temperatures continuing to soar, especially in regions like Kattappana and surrounding areas, authorities have reiterated warnings about the dangers of direct sun exposure.

District Collector Dineshan Cheruvattu earlier cautioned that conditions in high-range areas like Munnar are becoming increasingly hazardous, with the UV index reaching 8.

Residents and visitors have been advised not to step out of their houses during peak afternoon hours, cover their head and body adequately, and stay hydrated.