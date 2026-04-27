‘Vellat Tharavad’ in Thrissur breaks ‘101 para’ tradition, donates to relief fund

THRISSUR: Every year, as many as 800 members of the ‘Vellat Tharavad’ in Thrissur gather around the Vellat Lane to celebrate the annual Pooram in a unique way. But as the cultural capital of Kerala mourns the death of 15 people in the Mundathicode fireworks unit blast, the family decided to put aside a tradition of several years and contribute a sum instead to Thiruvambady devaswom’s relief fund to assist bereaved families and those injured.

The Vellat Lane was named after this grand old family, which has a kalari that always hosts many cultural programmes and traditional rituals. For the past 20 years, the Vellat family has offered 101 para of paddy to the Thiruvambady Bhagavathi during the Madathil Varavu procession.

“The arrangement of 101 para itself is a treat to the eyes as it includes everything, like fruits, vegetables and flowers, as an offering to Thiruvambady Bhagavathi,” Ramdas Vallathol, the grand nephew of Vallathol Narayana Menon, told TNIE.

He is married to Sathi, who belongs to the ‘Vellat Tharavadu’. Ramdas said that instead of spending a huge sum for the 101 para, the family unanimously decided to contribute the amount to the relief fund for the Mundathicode blast victims. The blast, which happened on April 21, shocked the state.