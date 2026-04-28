A decade after historic heart transplant, Mathew Achadan passes away

THRISSUR: Eleven years after he became the recipient of the state’s first-ever heart to be transported by air, Mathew Achadan, 57, a resident of Pariyaram near Chalakudy, passed away at his residence on Monday. A former autorickshaw driver and headload worker, Mathew received a lease of life following a complex and time-sensitive heart transplant surgery performed on July 24, 2015.

At age 47, he was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition in which heart muscles weaken and lose their ability to pump blood effectively. Despite weeks of intensive tests and treatment, his condition showed no improvement and doctors finally concluded that a heart transplant was his only chance of survival.

With his condition critical, Mathew was registered under the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS). The anxious wait for a donor began. Support poured in from the community, including a treatment assistance committee led by the then Pariyaram panchayat member Dally Varghese and a teacher P V Shibu, who mobilised resources and public backing for the life-saving procedure.

The breakthrough came when a donor was identified in Thiruvananthapuram. Advocate Neelakanta Sharma, 46, of Parassala was admitted to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology after collapsing in his bathroom. Doctors determined that he had suffered a fatal brain haemorrhage. In a remarkable act of generosity, his wife Latha and sons Subramanya Sharma and Gautham Sharma consented to organ donation.

However, an immense challenge lay ahead: the heart had to be transported over 210km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi and transplanted within a narrow five-hour window.

Road transport was deemed impractical, and the idea of airlifting the organ took shape. The then CM Oommen Chandy intervened and coordinated with defence authorities to arrange an aircraft at short notice. Government clearance was issued past midnight.