Actor Shiyas Kareem booked for alleged cheating, outraging modesty of woman

KOCHI: Actor and reality television personality Shiyas Kareem has been booked on charges of cheating, insulting the modesty of a woman, and criminal intimidation following a complaint filed by his woman business partner, police said on Tuesday.
According to the complaint, Kareem allegedly defrauded the woman of several lakhs of rupees after assuring her a partnership in a new business venture. She further alleged that he failed to fulfil the agreement after receiving the money.
When she demanded a refund, he is said to have threatened her, the complaint added.
Police sources stated that the complainant, who was based abroad, had come into contact with Kareem via social media some time ago, after which they entered into a business arrangement.
“A detailed investigation will be conducted and he will be questioned soon,” a police officer said.
A case has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. Charges under Section 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) have also been invoked, police said.
(With inputs from PTI)