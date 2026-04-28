Actor Shiyas Kareem booked for alleged cheating, outraging modesty of woman

KOCHI: Actor and reality television personality Shiyas Kareem has been booked on charges of cheating, insulting the modesty of a woman, and criminal intimidation following a complaint filed by his woman business partner, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Kareem allegedly defrauded the woman of several lakhs of rupees after assuring her a partnership in a new business venture. She further alleged that he failed to fulfil the agreement after receiving the money.

When she demanded a refund, he is said to have threatened her, the complaint added.