Alive and kicking, ‘Jeevani’ helped 8,116 Kerala college students in 2024-25

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a remarkably positive trend in the higher education sector, as many as 8,116 students from 238 colleges in the state availed themselves of psychological counselling in the 2024-25 academic year.

The figures, which are based on the Jeevani mental health programme organised by the directorate of collegiate education in all government and select aided arts and science, teachers’ training, music, and law colleges. They also show a significant spike from the programme’s inception year of 2019-20, when 2,315 students from 66 colleges availed themselves of the service.

While the data suggests a positive attitude among college students towards mental health, experts point out that the figures for academic year 2025-26 may go up to 10,000 students, the highest in the project’s history. The proportion of female students attending the counselling programme has been higher, with the share increasing from 54.1% in 2019-20 to more than 70% in 2024-25.

Officials working with the project say that students are increasingly approaching them for a wide range of issues, from career choice, relationship anxiety, and personality assessment to even incidents of suicidal tendencies. Experts from the higher education and mental health sectors consider this a positive change.

With most of the college counsellors being youngsters, students feel free to share their concerns with them rather than expressing the same to their teachers. As these appointments are made by the government, inhibitions due to the potential involvement of college management are also eliminated.

Jeevani state coordinator Shiju Joseph says the proportion of students either remains the same or shows an increase as the project reaches more colleges.