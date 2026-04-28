As heatwave grips Kerala, carbon-neutral home in Kozhikode turns heads

KOZHIKODE: As Kerala battles one of its harshest summer spells in recent years, an unassuming home in Kozhikode is quietly rewriting the conversation around climate-resilient living. At a time when concrete structures trap heat and air conditioners struggle to keep pace, ‘Meda’ — a carbon-neutral home developed by sustainability advocate Babu Parambath — is emerging as both a refuge and a blueprint for the future.
Set amid greenery rather than concrete, the house offers something increasingly rare during peak afternoons — natural comfort. Step inside, and the difference is immediate. While temperatures outside soar, the interiors remain noticeably cooler; achieved not through machines but through design choices that work with nature rather than against it.
What makes ‘Meda’ stand apart is not a single innovation, but a layered approach to sustainability. Thick insulation, shaded layouts, and strategic ventilation reduce heat gain, while dense vegetation surrounding the home acts as a natural cooling shield. The presence of fruit-bearing trees, a thriving kitchen garden, and shaded open spaces collectively soften the harshness of the summer sun, cutting down the “heat island” effect commonly seen in urban neighbourhoods.
The project is not new to the people of Kozhikode as it has been evaluated by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment. ‘Meda’ has achieved a net carbon sink status of -1.43 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, firmly establishing it as a carbon-neutral dwelling.
But beyond numbers, it is the lived experience that is now capturing public imagination.
“We never expected this kind of response,” said Parambath.
“With the heat becoming increasingly unbearable, people are looking for homes that are not just eco-friendly but genuinely comfortable. ‘Meda’ proves that sustainable living is no longer optional, it’s becoming essential.”
In recent weeks, the house has seen a steady stream of visitors — architects, environmentalists, and ordinary families — keen to understand how such a model can be adapted. Phone calls and enquiries have surged, reflecting a broader shift in public thinking as climate pressures intensify.
Equally striking is the home’s near-total self-sufficiency. Solar panels power daily needs, with surplus electricity fed back into the grid. A rainwater harvesting system transforms the compound into a “water bank”, ensuring year-round availability and eliminating dependence on public supply. Organic waste is processed through a biogas unit that fuels cooking, while dry leaves and biomass are composted to enrich the soil.
Perhaps the most radical aspect, however, is what the house does not have. There are no air conditioners. Instead, nature performs the role of cooling-efficiently, silently, and sustainably.
As Kerala confronts the realities of rising temperatures and water stress, ‘Meda’ is no longer just a model home — it is becoming a symbol of adaptation. A reminder that solutions to climate challenges need not always be complex or expensive, but thoughtful and grounded in local ecology.
“This is not just a house, but a way of living in harmony with nature. Anyone can adopt these practices step by step,” Parambath said.