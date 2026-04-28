As heatwave grips Kerala, carbon-neutral home in Kozhikode turns heads

KOZHIKODE: As Kerala battles one of its harshest summer spells in recent years, an unassuming home in Kozhikode is quietly rewriting the conversation around climate-resilient living. At a time when concrete structures trap heat and air conditioners struggle to keep pace, ‘Meda’ — a carbon-neutral home developed by sustainability advocate Babu Parambath — is emerging as both a refuge and a blueprint for the future.

Set amid greenery rather than concrete, the house offers something increasingly rare during peak afternoons — natural comfort. Step inside, and the difference is immediate. While temperatures outside soar, the interiors remain noticeably cooler; achieved not through machines but through design choices that work with nature rather than against it.

What makes ‘Meda’ stand apart is not a single innovation, but a layered approach to sustainability. Thick insulation, shaded layouts, and strategic ventilation reduce heat gain, while dense vegetation surrounding the home acts as a natural cooling shield. The presence of fruit-bearing trees, a thriving kitchen garden, and shaded open spaces collectively soften the harshness of the summer sun, cutting down the “heat island” effect commonly seen in urban neighbourhoods.

The project is not new to the people of Kozhikode as it has been evaluated by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment. ‘Meda’ has achieved a net carbon sink status of -1.43 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, firmly establishing it as a carbon-neutral dwelling.

But beyond numbers, it is the lived experience that is now capturing public imagination.

“We never expected this kind of response,” said Parambath.