Kerala election: parties ready parody, celebration songs ahead of result day

KOCHI: With only a week left for the assembly election results, political fronts and candidates, anticipating a win, are ready with parody and original songs to celebrate on May 4.

The creative works, which use satire and popular terms like ‘kadakkupurath’ and ‘sasthavinte swarnam’, have turned an important tool to engage the public and youngsters, and are being used in reels.

“Following the election, we have been engaged in preparing celebratory songs for political parties. Confident about winning and keen on making social media content on the day of results, both LDF and UDF have celebratory songs ready.

These include a few common numbers to be played across the state on May 4 as well songs for the winning candidates,” said Abdul Khader, a Kochi-based composer who specialises in election-related songs. Khadar has prepared more than six parodies for both fronts. Composers believe songs for use in social media have high demand. The demand for original soundtracks and raps is also on the rise.

Akshay of Leh Studioz in Malappuram said candidates too are ready with celebration songs.

“We have taken up projects for several candidates and have been receiving enquiries from many party workers. Candidates confident of winning the election and those having high chances have prepared songs to play and share on the day. The songs’ content is currently kept confidential,” he said. Leh Studioz composed more than 40 songs for parties and candidates in the assembly elections.