Kerala Pocso court stays Monalisa marriage case, seeks MP police report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Pocso Court has stayed further proceedings in a private complaint alleging that the ‘Kumbh Mela viral girl’ was a minor at the time of her marriage and that the marriage was conducted illegally.

The order was issued by Pocso Court Judge M P Shibu, halting all subsequent steps in the complaint filed before the court on charges that a minor girl had been married off.

During the hearing, the prosecution submitted multiple documents to establish that the girl had completed 18 years of age at the time of her marriage. These included her birth certificate showing her date of birth as January 1, 2008, along with an Aadhaar card issued on May 20, 2015, when she was seven years old, and a renewed Aadhaar card dated January 6, 2026.

Other documents placed before the court were her election ID card, PAN card, ration card, and records showing her inclusion in the voters list, as well as her marriage certificate.