Kerala to fix six-year minimum age for Class 1 admission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be an indication that the state is moving towards implementing the National Education Policy, the general education department is actively considering fixing the minimum age of Class 1 admission to six years. The SCERT has made a recommendation to this effect before the state government.

While the current system in the state allows students who have completed five years to join Class One, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) suggested that only those students who have completed six years should be admitted to the same. A report stating the recommendation has been sent by the council to the general education secretary, which will, however, require more discussions before a final decision. The changes are not likely to be implemented in 2026-27, sources said.