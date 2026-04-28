Madavoorpara: high on heritage

Madavoorpara can no longer be called the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, with the expanding capital city now stretching to its vicinity.
Yet, a surreal aloofness surrounds this serene spot, home to an archaeological marvel — a 9th-century cave temple. That sense of reclusion endures even as Madavoorpara grows into a popular getaway destination.
“When we were young, there was just the temple, and no support railings even to trek up to the cave temple. The park, made a little over a decade ago, sits above the cave temple, and was a desolate place, unfrequented and even unknown,” says local resident Rekha Dhanesh, on her way to the Shiva shrine for her daily worship.
Even as activity grows around it, the cave temple retains a quiet stillness, carrying the lingering fragrance of the past. The shrine is notable for its oblong form and a rock-cut idol set within a semi-spherical inner chamber, fronted by a pillared façade.
Of the Sandhara type, the temple features a square sanctum with an enclosed circumambulatory path. Vattezhuthu inscriptions, likely recording an offering, can still be seen on its walls.
The temple and its rocky precincts, once wrapped in thick vegetation, were long cut off from the city’s hubbub. Over time, however, the area became a centre for quarrying, threatening the fragile ecology of the area.
“Former chief minister V S Achuthanandan raised the issue, and the archaeology department took over the maintenance of the place,” says a staffer managing tourists at Madavoorpara.
Today, the rocky expanse above the cave temple hosts a park that offers sweeping views of the city. A bamboo bridge leads visitors further uphill to a vantage point. A cafeteria and toilet facilities add to visitor comfort.
“We get a lot of visitors during weekends and vacations. On weekdays, people come to stroll in the evenings,” adds the staffer, requesting anonymity. “Our facilities are open till 6pm, and we assist visitors. We are, however, wary of college students who come here during their class hours to spend time in seclusion.”
Madavoorpara’s visibility has increased in recent years, thanks to travel vloggers. The rising tourism potential has prompted the DTPC to consider developing the site “along the lines of Jadayupara or Azhimala”.
“Madavoorpara is, in fact, closer to the city than all these places. In that sense, it holds strong accessible potential,” notes DTPC secretary Satheesh Miranda.
“Paperwork is progressing. We are awaiting some requisite approvals. The focus would be on developing its potential while keeping in mind its ecological and heritage value. We would also install more facilities, upgrade the canteen and toilet facilities, develop the children’s park, and create utility spaces.”
As plans for tourism development take shape, the hope is that its legacy will be carried forward without compromising its pristine charm. Meanwhile, from the hilltop above, the sweeping view of the city serves as a reminder that Madavoorpara exists between past and present.