Madavoorpara: high on heritage

“When we were young, there was just the temple, and no support railings even to trek up to the cave temple. The park, made a little over a decade ago, sits above the cave temple, and was a desolate place, unfrequented and even unknown,” says local resident Rekha Dhanesh, on her way to the Shiva shrine for her daily worship.



Even as activity grows around it, the cave temple retains a quiet stillness, carrying the lingering fragrance of the past. The shrine is notable for its oblong form and a rock-cut idol set within a semi-spherical inner chamber, fronted by a pillared façade.