Power purchase likely to be delayed in Kerala, no call yet on cuts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is likely to face delays in procuring additional electricity from external sources, though the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has granted conditional approval for such purchases.

The KSEB core committee, which reviewed the situation on Monday, will meet again on Tuesday, with key decisions yet to be finalised.

KSERC had permitted KSEB to procure up to 250 MW of power from exchanges at rates up to 50 paise higher than the Day Ahead Market (DAM) price, which can go up to Rs 10 per unit, until May 15. However, the availability and timing of this additional power remain uncertain, leading to possible delays in procurement.