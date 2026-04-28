Power purchase likely to be delayed in Kerala, no call yet on cuts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is likely to face delays in procuring additional electricity from external sources, though the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has granted conditional approval for such purchases.
The KSEB core committee, which reviewed the situation on Monday, will meet again on Tuesday, with key decisions yet to be finalised.
KSERC had permitted KSEB to procure up to 250 MW of power from exchanges at rates up to 50 paise higher than the Day Ahead Market (DAM) price, which can go up to Rs 10 per unit, until May 15. However, the availability and timing of this additional power remain uncertain, leading to possible delays in procurement.
The commission has also directed that power purchase should be halted if the situation improves earlier. A detailed report, including the cost of procurement, must be submitted within a week after the transactions are completed.
With demand remaining high, particularly between 6pm and 2am when requirement stays above 5,500 MW, discussions are on within KSEB on possible load management measures. While no official decision has been taken, short-duration, regulated power restrictions are among the options being considered if the situation persists.
KSEB officials clarified that no final decision has been taken on power cuts so far.