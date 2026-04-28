Rahul steps in to quell war for Kerala CM post in Congress

Sources said Rahul sought details on the post-poll scenario from AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi, amid efforts to rein in factionalism and maintain organisational discipline. Deepa had reportedly conveyed to Rahul the prevailing situation in the state Congress.

Sources said Rahul had expressed discontent over the behaviour of senior leaders and is of the view that the controversy is unwarranted.

He also warned of stern action if this continues and asked the AICC general secretary to convey this to the state leadership.

The high command is understood to have accorded high priority to Kerala, as it believes the debate over the next CM has created a negative impression among the public.

Meanwhile, veteran leader V M Sudheeran also entered the debate, stating that the Congress has a traditional method of electing the parliamentary party leader. He told reporters that the high command would take a decision after forming an opinion through consultations with state leaders and based on its own assessment.