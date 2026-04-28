Rahul steps in to quell war for Kerala CM post in Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the tussle for the Kerala chief minister post continues unabated within the party, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked the warring factions to immediately end canvassing.
Rahul’s intervention comes at a time when senior leaders continue to vie for the post in the event of a UDF victory. The growing discord has raised concerns within the high command over its potential impact on unity at a crucial juncture.
Reports of the inner-party fiasco have already come to the notice of the AICC leadership, after several senior leaders complained of a complete breakdown of discipline.
Sources said Rahul sought details on the post-poll scenario from AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi, amid efforts to rein in factionalism and maintain organisational discipline. Deepa had reportedly conveyed to Rahul the prevailing situation in the state Congress.
Sources said Rahul had expressed discontent over the behaviour of senior leaders and is of the view that the controversy is unwarranted.
He also warned of stern action if this continues and asked the AICC general secretary to convey this to the state leadership.
The high command is understood to have accorded high priority to Kerala, as it believes the debate over the next CM has created a negative impression among the public.
Meanwhile, veteran leader V M Sudheeran also entered the debate, stating that the Congress has a traditional method of electing the parliamentary party leader. He told reporters that the high command would take a decision after forming an opinion through consultations with state leaders and based on its own assessment.