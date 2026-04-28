The smile-or-frown mystery of Kerala's Monalisa

Her hazel eyes laden with perky innocence had made Monalisa

Bhosle the talk of the town during the Maha Kumbh in 2024. And now, a year later, and after her ‘viral’ wedding to Uttar Pradesh native Mohammad Farman, the same innocence has landed her in a clutch of controversies, especially over her age.



As Monalisa’s whereabouts remain shrouded in mystery, questions arise about her safety, further compounded by unconfirmed news reports that she is pregnant.



The state machinery, as well as the usually vociferous ‘activists’, have been conspicuously silent regarding the matter concerning her safety. Notably, the marriage was solemnised and celebrated by some political bigwigs, including state Education Minister V Sivankutty

Kerala officials maintain that she is a major as per the records (Aadhaar card) produced by her at the time of her wedding, which, in itself, is allegedly now under contention as it reportedly did not follow the Special Marriage Act procedure.