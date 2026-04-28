Thrissur techie launches website to track power outages across Kerala

MALAPPURAM: When the lights go out, the first question most people ask is: is it just my house or is the entire neighbourhood in the dark?

That moment of uncertainty, often followed by checking switches, peering outside or calling the neighbours, has now inspired a digital solution aimed at giving instant clarity during power cuts.

Alkesh Das, a 27-year-old IT and marketing professional from Thrissur, has developed currentundo.com, a lightweight web application to track power outages across all 14 districts of Kerala. Built around this everyday concern, the platform offers users a quick way to determine whether a power cut is confined to their home or affects a wider area.

The web application allows users to report outages within two seconds using GPS or by entering their pincode. It also features real-time dashboards that highlight spikes in outage reports from big regions such as Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. This helps users distinguish between localised electrical issues and broader disruptions linked to the KSEB.

Launched on April 26, the platform has already attracted more than 8,000 users and currently covers around 80% of the state.

“currentundo.com is a simple public website that helps people in Kerala check whether a power cut is happening only in their home or across their area. If someone’s power goes out, they can report it on the site. And when power returns, they can mark it as restored. When multiple users from the same pincode report an outage, it becomes visible on a live outage map. It works like a weather map, but for power cuts,” Alkesh told TNIE.