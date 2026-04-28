Uterus in male patient’s scan: Bizarre report at Thiruvananthapuram MCH

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A medical negligence complaint has been lodged against Thiruvananthapuram MCH after a 23-year-old man, Shihab, received a scan report stating that he had a uterus. Shihab, a resident of Kazhakkoottam, originally sought treatment for left-side abdominal pain on February 17. Suspecting kidney stones, doctors ordered a scan, but the resulting document, which Shihab collected on March 16, contained the bizarre biological error.

The mistake was only discovered when Shihab presented the records to a doctor at the Government Homoeopathic Medical College in Airanimuttam. While the report correctly listed Shihab’s name and age, it detailed a uterus with specific medical issues, suggesting his personal details were inadvertently merged with a female patient’s findings.

When Shihab returned to the scanning unit to seek clarification, he was allegedly met with hostility. The staff reportedly issued a revised report within 15 minutes by simply “editing out” the word uterus, while keeping the rest of the data unchanged. He plans to formally approach the MCH superintendent on Tuesday.