Kerala

Uterus in male patient’s scan: Bizarre report at Thiruvananthapuram MCH

The mistake was only discovered when Shihab presented the records to a doctor at the Government Homoeopathic Medical College in Airanimuttam.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.Photo | Express Illustrations
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A medical negligence complaint has been lodged against Thiruvananthapuram MCH after a 23-year-old man, Shihab, received a scan report stating that he had a uterus. Shihab, a resident of Kazhakkoottam, originally sought treatment for left-side abdominal pain on February 17. Suspecting kidney stones, doctors ordered a scan, but the resulting document, which Shihab collected on March 16, contained the bizarre biological error.

The mistake was only discovered when Shihab presented the records to a doctor at the Government Homoeopathic Medical College in Airanimuttam. While the report correctly listed Shihab’s name and age, it detailed a uterus with specific medical issues, suggesting his personal details were inadvertently merged with a female patient’s findings.

When Shihab returned to the scanning unit to seek clarification, he was allegedly met with hostility. The staff reportedly issued a revised report within 15 minutes by simply “editing out” the word uterus, while keeping the rest of the data unchanged. He plans to formally approach the MCH superintendent on Tuesday.

uterus
Thiruvananthapuram MCH

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