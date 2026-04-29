Bankers’ cultural meet on May 9, 10

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Talented Bankers Cultural Society (TBCS) will hold its annual two-day meet on May 9 and 10 at Anjali Convention Centre, Alappuzha. The highlight will be ‘Natya’, featuring 35 dance forms from across the country, to be performed by over 200 bankers. The organisers said the event is being adjudicated by the Indian Book of Records.

Formed in 2016 by employees of the erstwhile State Bank of Travancore, the society has around 11,000 members, including artists and art enthusiasts from various banks.

The programme will also feature ‘TB Celestial’, with around 120 cultural events, the third edition of the short film festival ‘Frame Fiesta’, and ‘Mukhamukham’, by the literary club. ‘TABEX – Showcase 26’ will include exhibitions of books, paintings, photographs, handicrafts and other products.

Other events include a comedy skit by Trolls Group, a children’s drawing competition, TB KidZone - entertainment zone for children - and a travel desk to help explore Alappuzha.