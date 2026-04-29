Blood donations decline in Kerala, stock levels take a hit

MALAPPURAM: Kerala is witnessing a decline in blood donations, prompting health authorities to step up collection efforts as hospitals manage with limited stock.
According to official data from the Kerala State Blood Transfusion Council, 58,156 people donated blood in January this year. The number dropped to 50,690 in February, and rose slightly to 52,508 in March. However, officials indicate that collections declined again in April, reflecting the impact of multiple seasonal factors.
Health authorities say the trend, though familiar, has been more pronounced this time. “Several factors have come together in February, March and April months, including the festival season, summer conditions, vacation period and election-related engagements. This has impacted regular donation patterns. From June to January, organisations and colleges contact us for organising donation camps. However, during these three months, it is we who constantly contact them, even for a few donors” said Dr Shaiji, State Level Nodal Officer for Blood Transfusion Services.
The Ramzan period in February led to lower participation in donation camps, despite additional drives being organised in January in anticipation. Donations showed a modest recovery by mid-March after the fasting period. However, with April and May coinciding with the vacation season, the blood banks are experiencing shortage.
“With the advent of peak summer in April, many potential donors stayed away, while the vacation period further reduced turnout, particularly among students who form a key donor base. The election season has also affected routine donation activities, as political organisations that usually conduct large-scale camps have been engaged in campaign work. Camps organised by the police and college NCC units have also reduced, affecting the steady inflow to blood banks,” Dr Shaiji added.
Several hospitals report tighter blood stock levels
Many hospitals, including major government medical college hospitals such as Manjeri, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, have reported tighter stock levels. Blood Transfusion Services Malappuram Nodal Officer Dr Praveena said many hospitals in the district are running with minimal stock of blood. “In many parts of Malappuram, we currently have only around six units of blood in each group, which is the minimum buffer stock,” she said.
Meanwhile, Blood Transfusion Services Thrissur Nodal Officer Dr Sajith Vilambil said it was a small donation drive that helped stabilise stock levels just ahead of the Mundathicode fireworks unit explosion. “Two days before the fireworks unit explosion, we were facing a severe shortage and had appealed for voluntary donations. With the support of social organisations, we conducted a camp that helped replenish stock just above the buffer level,” he said.
He said the nature of injuries in the incident did not lead to high blood demand. “Most of the critically injured patients had severe burns, where blood use is limited. Others had minor injuries and did not require transfusion. Had it been a major road accident or an incident during a large public gathering, the situation could have been far more challenging,” he said. He added that many people came forward to donate blood after hearing about the incident, helping improve reserves.
Meanwhile, demand for blood remains steady, particularly during vacation time when a number of surgeries are scheduled. “In many cases, patient bystanders are encouraged to arrange donors, and we also reach out to regular voluntary donors when required. If relatives are unable to find donors and stock is unavailable, we coordinate with other blood banks. Surgeries are not delayed due to blood shortage,” Dr Shaiji said.