Blood donations decline in Kerala, stock levels take a hit

MALAPPURAM: Kerala is witnessing a decline in blood donations, prompting health authorities to step up collection efforts as hospitals manage with limited stock.

According to official data from the Kerala State Blood Transfusion Council, 58,156 people donated blood in January this year. The number dropped to 50,690 in February, and rose slightly to 52,508 in March. However, officials indicate that collections declined again in April, reflecting the impact of multiple seasonal factors.

Health authorities say the trend, though familiar, has been more pronounced this time. “Several factors have come together in February, March and April months, including the festival season, summer conditions, vacation period and election-related engagements. This has impacted regular donation patterns. From June to January, organisations and colleges contact us for organising donation camps. However, during these three months, it is we who constantly contact them, even for a few donors” said Dr Shaiji, State Level Nodal Officer for Blood Transfusion Services.

The Ramzan period in February led to lower participation in donation camps, despite additional drives being organised in January in anticipation. Donations showed a modest recovery by mid-March after the fasting period. However, with April and May coinciding with the vacation season, the blood banks are experiencing shortage.

“With the advent of peak summer in April, many potential donors stayed away, while the vacation period further reduced turnout, particularly among students who form a key donor base. The election season has also affected routine donation activities, as political organisations that usually conduct large-scale camps have been engaged in campaign work. Camps organised by the police and college NCC units have also reduced, affecting the steady inflow to blood banks,” Dr Shaiji added.