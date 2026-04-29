Kerala HC raps EC over denial of voting right to staff on duty

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the Election Commission (EC) for allegedly denying voting rights to voters on election duty, the High Court on Tuesday observed that it is very serious that thousands could not vote.

The court said it is the duty of the EC to provide facilities to all citizens of India to exercise their right to vote. When the Election Commission’s counsel opposed the plea, the court asked, “Why are you so adamant? Why can you not give them the opportunity to vote?” Terming it unfortunate, the court also said they are serving for the Commission during election time.

The court made the remarks while hearing a batch of petitions alleging that around 20,000 government officers assigned to election duty were not issued postal ballot papers to cast their votes.