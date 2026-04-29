Kerala summer showers end heat spell; heavy rain alert from April 30

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Exhausted by the intense heat and prolonged dry spell, Keralites are heaving a collective sigh of relief as summer showers lash the state. Adding to the cheers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain in the coming days.

According to the IMD, heavy rain is likely from Thursday through May 2. Several districts, including Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, Ernakulam and Alappuzha, have already recorded significant rainfall these past few days.

Yellow alerts indicating the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places have been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod on Thursday; Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad on Friday, and Kottayam, Ernakulam and Alappuzha on Saturday.

“The rainfall marks a transition from the prolonged heat conditions that prevailed across the state,” IMD director Neetha K Gopal told TNIE. “Tuesday marked the end of the heat alert as well as high UV index alert. Now, the state is under alerts for thunderstorms and lightning. From Thursday, we have issued warnings for heavy rainfall,” she said. Neetha noted that the current pattern was driven by fast-moving thunderstorm systems that develop over the hills and move westwards towards the sea.

“These are east-to-west moving systems. Though short-lived, usually lasting about half an hour in a place, these can be intense, bringing strong winds and lightning in localised areas,” she said.

Neetha said storms have strong vertical development due to the preceding heat conditions. “After such a prolonged heat episode, these clouds grow vertically up to 10-12 km in the atmosphere, leading to intense but brief spells of rain,” she said. The IMD expects this pattern of afternoon thunderstorms to continue as atmospheric conditions remain favourable. “We are now seeing increased influence of westerly winds from the Arabian Sea along with a deepening north-south trough. These are favourable for continued rainfall,” she said.