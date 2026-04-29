Lemon hits Rs 240 per kg in Kerala amid heatwave and supply crunch

KOZHIKODE: The soaring summer heat has triggered a sharp spike in lemon prices across Kerala, severely impacting households, small vendors and the beverage sector.

Extreme temperatures in north India and recent election-related disruptions in Tamil Nadu has resulted in supply shortage, pushing prices to unprecedented levels.

Until a few weeks ago, lemons were available at Rs 60-70 per kg. They now cost Rs 200-240 per kg in key markets. At the retail level, a single lemon is now priced between Rs 10 and Rs 15. In northern districts such as Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, lemon prices range between Rs 200 and Rs 230 per kg. In central and southern cities, including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha, prices range from Rs 230-240.

The steep price rise has already begun affecting small-scale vendors, roadside juice stalls, and petty traders.

Many have stopped selling lemons in small quantities due to high procurement costs, while others are reducing portion sizes or increasing prices of lemon-based drinks. “We recently had to purchase lemons at Rs 200 per kg. In this scorching heat, customers cannot avoid lemon-based drinks, but the rising cost is making it difficult for us to continue,” said Sharafudheen, a lemon wholesaler at the Kozhikode market.

Kerala depends heavily on neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for lemon supply. However, the heatwave in north India has altered supply patterns.

A large share of produce from Andhra Pradesh is currently being diverted to high-demand northern markets such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi.