No sugar for yellow card holders in Kerala

KOCHI: Nearly six lakh of Kerala’s poorest households may have to forgo their daily cup of sweetened tea, after sugar was temporarily withdrawn from the ration distribution system under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY).

Sugar, usually supplied at a subsidised rate of Rs 27 per kg to yellow card holders, has been “disabled” in the electronic point-of-sale (ePOS) system, effectively halting distribution across the state. The disruption comes even as the April-May 2026 ration policy had earmarked 1kg of sugar per month for AAY beneficiaries.

A communication from civil supplies department said distribution was paused as “permission has not been received from the government for the distribution of sugar for financial year 2026-27.” Ration distribution for April and May began on April 4.

The halt is expected to affect nearly six lakh AAY families, among the most economically vulnerable, who depend on subsidised essentials for daily sustenance.

Kerala’s extensive public distribution system amplifies the impact of such disruptions. The state has over 95 lakh valid ration cards and 13,912 ration shops. Even a temporary interruption in the supply of a single essential commodity tends to ripple across households statewide.

Kerala State Retail Ration Dealers’ Association organising secretary N Shijeer said the sudden move had caused confusion. “Beneficiaries are arriving at shops expecting sugar, but we are unable to distribute it due to the system restriction,” he said.