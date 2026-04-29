Notice sparks row as Chennithala camp cries ‘selective action’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress leadership has issued a show-cause notice to Thiruvananthapuram DCC general secretary A Prajinbabu for publishing an advertorial in TNIE on Sunday, backing senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, in an apparent violation of the party’s directive against canvassing for the chief minister post. However, leaders supporting Chennithala have termed the action as a ‘selective action.’

The disciplinary action follows an intervention by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who asked the CM aspirants to desist from public campaigning amid an intensifying factional tussle.

The notice, served by general secretary Neyytinkara Sanal on the directions of the KPCC president Sunny Joseph, terms the “full page focus feature advertisement” given by Prajinbabu as a serious breach of organisational discipline.

“Both AICC and KPCC have instructed, following the assembly polls, that Congress leaders and workers should refrain from issuing statements through print, visual and social media platforms regarding the selection of chief minister as it could bring disrepute to the organisation publicly,” said the notice. It added that Prajinbabu had violated these directives. “If a satisfactory explanation is not submitted within three days...further disciplinary action will be initiated,” it said.

Prajinbabu told TNIE that he has not received any show-cause notice and denied any intent to defame the party. “That was not an advertisement. It was a feature published in my name. Some are now trying to portray it otherwise,” he said.