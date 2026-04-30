Congress flags IUML’s ‘undue interest’ in Kerala CM selection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Discontent is brewing within both the state and national leadership of the Congress over the IUML’s alleged undue interest in having a say in selecting the next chief minister.

A growing section within the state leadership believes that remarks by League leader P K Kunhalikutty, particularly his statement that the Congress would take the people’s mandate into account while selecting the next CM, are inappropriate and unwarranted.

Several senior leaders view the League’s intervention in the party’s internal deliberations, and its perceived alignment with a certain leader, as a calculated attempt to exert pressure on chief ministerial aspirants and secure assurances on its own political agenda.

Despite the unease, the state leadership has so far refrained from formally communicating its concerns to the IUML, wary of triggering fissures within the UDF in the run up to the counting of votes.

Party sources, however, indicate that the high command is aware of developments and is closely monitoring the situation.

“With only two MPs in the Lok Sabha, IUML is not a considerable force on the national stage,” a Congress parliamentarian said. “However, Rahul Gandhi and AICC have aligned closely with the League, though BJP’s campaign against the Congress-IUML tie-up caused harm to the former. Hence, they are expected to act responsibly,” he told TNIE.

The Congress leadership also views discussions held at the IUML state leadership meeting and certain district committee meetings on the CM debate in the Congress as a calculated move to project a stance perceived as favourable to a particular leader.

The League leadership has come under sharp criticism for not publicly dismissing these reports.

“The move appears aimed at projecting one candidate in order to bring other chief ministerial hopefuls under control,” a Congress political affairs committee member said.