Congress flags IUML’s ‘undue interest’ in Kerala CM selection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Discontent is brewing within both the state and national leadership of the Congress over the IUML’s alleged undue interest in having a say in selecting the next chief minister.
A growing section within the state leadership believes that remarks by League leader P K Kunhalikutty, particularly his statement that the Congress would take the people’s mandate into account while selecting the next CM, are inappropriate and unwarranted.
Several senior leaders view the League’s intervention in the party’s internal deliberations, and its perceived alignment with a certain leader, as a calculated attempt to exert pressure on chief ministerial aspirants and secure assurances on its own political agenda.
Despite the unease, the state leadership has so far refrained from formally communicating its concerns to the IUML, wary of triggering fissures within the UDF in the run up to the counting of votes.
Party sources, however, indicate that the high command is aware of developments and is closely monitoring the situation.
“With only two MPs in the Lok Sabha, IUML is not a considerable force on the national stage,” a Congress parliamentarian said. “However, Rahul Gandhi and AICC have aligned closely with the League, though BJP’s campaign against the Congress-IUML tie-up caused harm to the former. Hence, they are expected to act responsibly,” he told TNIE.
The Congress leadership also views discussions held at the IUML state leadership meeting and certain district committee meetings on the CM debate in the Congress as a calculated move to project a stance perceived as favourable to a particular leader.
The League leadership has come under sharp criticism for not publicly dismissing these reports.
“The move appears aimed at projecting one candidate in order to bring other chief ministerial hopefuls under control,” a Congress political affairs committee member said.
“Historically, whenever the Congress has seemed weak, the IUML has strengthened its hold on the government. It is understood that high command is well aware of these developments,” he added.
Political commentators also warn the Congress of setbacks if the division within the leadership intensified.
“Whenever, the Congress stands united, the League or other front parties find it impossible to intervene in its internal affairs,” political commentator Sreekumar Manayil said. “But, when infighting occurs, League has often played a role by supporting a section.”
Congress leaders also alleged that League leaders such as K M Shaji, who had put the UDF in a tight spot over his controversial remarks about religion, have attempted to canvass support for a particular CM aspirant among UDF parties, though the party leaders did not yield.
However, Shaji was unavailable for comment. The League leadership has dismissed the charges.
Meanwhile, the Kerala Congress (Joseph), the third largest party in the UDF, has declined to intervene in the ongoing debate over CM selection. Party MP Francis George said the issue of the next chief minister is an internal matter of the Congress.
“How can front parties intervene in Congress’ internal issue?” he asked.