'Eko' tops; Mohanlal, Kalyani and Anaswara adjudged best actors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Emerging the top winner at the 49th Kerala Film Critics Awards, Eko, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and produced by MRK Jayaram bagged the Best Film award for 2025.

Dominic Arun was chosen the Best Director for Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, while Mohanlal won Best Actor for his performances in Thudarum and Hridayapoorvam. The Best Actress award was shared by Kalyani Priyadarshan for Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra and Anaswara Rajan for Rekhachitram and Mr & Mrs Bachelor.

Playback singer and composer MG Sreekumar was selected for the Chalachitra Ratnam lifetime achievement award.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan will receive the Ruby Jubilee Award, instituted to mark the 40th year of the Kerala Film Critics Association, in recognition of his contributions to Malayalam cinema.

The Chalachitra Prathibha honours will be conferred on actor-producer TG Ravi, actor-costumer Indrans, lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, production controller Kalliyoor Sasi, actor Urmila Unni, and singer B Arundhathi.

Rekhachitram was named Second Best Film.

In acting categories, Prakash Varma (Thudarum) and Dileesh Pothen (Ronth) shared the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award, while Honey Rose (Rachel) and Subha Vayanad (Santhi: The Reflection of Truth) won Best Supporting Actor (Female).

Special Jury Awards for excellence in acting went to Sangeeth Prathap (Hridayapoorvam), Sandeep Pradeep (Eko), Manoj Govindan (Periyon), Twinkle Joby (A Pregnant Widow), and Meenakshi (Private).