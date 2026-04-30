Ex-DGP Tomin Thachankary fined Rs 250 for misuse of insignia

KOTTAYAM: The motor vehicles department has imposed a fine of Rs 250 on ex-DGP Tomin Thachankary for displaying an official star insignia on his car even three years after retirement.

The action followed an investigation by the Kottayam Enforcement RTO, which found that the insignia, reserved for serving officials, was used unlawfully. The fine was levied for continuing to use the official emblem after retirement.

Officials found the board had been placed on the vehicle by the driver, allegedly to secure parking space. Since the department has already taken action, police have indicated that no further procedures are required.

The issue came to light when Thachankary arrived at the Kottayam Vigilance Court recently, where the board on his car was noticed.

Meanwhile, in a complaint, activist Adv Kulathur Jaisingh, has sought the registration of a case against Thachankary, alleging that the action taken by the MVD amounts to an attempt to downplay the issue as a minor traffic violation, to avoid deeper legal scrutiny.

He also said Thachankary had previously served as transport commissioner and argued that the matter should be investigated as a serious misuse of official symbols and authority.