Kanayi completes 40-ft sculpture for Endosulfan victims despite challenges

KASARGOD: After months of relentless toil, Kerala’s master sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman has completed his sculpture on Endosulfan victims on the Kasaragod district panchayat office premises. The district panchayat has termed it as a gesture of reconciliation for the state-made disaster.

The sculpture, titled Victims, depicts two children with oversized heads and arms – the effects of Endosulfan aerial spraying – clinging to their helpless mother, a 40-ft tall structure, which is another cubic structure titled ‘freedom’. Other notable works of his include Yakshi at Malampuzha dam and Sagarakanyaka at Shankhumukham beach.

Victim, Kanayi’s tallest sculpture yet, took 18 years for completion. Though the-then district panchayat president M V Balakrishnan reached out to Kanayi in 2006 to create an artwork in Kasaragod, the project commenced only in 2008 due to several hindrances, including regime change.

“He is glad that he could finally complete the project. The work was stalled several times due to various factors like the Covid-19 pandemic, floods etc,” said Kanayi’s wife Nalini, who was instrumental in completing this structure after Kanayi’s health started deteriorating last year.

With age also catching up, Kanayi, now 87, was determined to complete his work. The couple worked with a team of workers from Nagercoil to complete the structure, barring the scorching summer heat. A crane was used to help Kanayi instruct his crew on the nuances of completing the final touches.