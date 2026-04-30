Kerala artist alleges ban on temple programmes after joining IUML

MALAPPURAM: Sopana musician Njeralath Harigovindan has alleged that he was barred from participating in temple programmes after joining the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). He said he was excluded from five temple events he had been scheduled to attend in April.

While maintaining that he has no complaints or regrets over the decision following his political shift, he raised concerns about the larger direction of society.

Harigovindan said he began receiving phone calls from acquaintances associated with the CPM soon after joining the IUML.

“They told me that the Muslim League is a communal party. Later, I was trolled online and AI-generated images of me wearing caps associated with the Muslim community were circulated.

That was the most hurtful experience. The police should take strict action against those creating such content, as it can fuel communal polarisation,” he said.

He added that several of his scheduled performances were cancelled in the aftermath. “Many of my bookings were stage programmes where I demonstrate sopana music instruments and perform poems I have written. However, several temple committees, many of which are governed by CPM and RSS supporters, informed me that some members were uncomfortable with my participation after I joined the Muslim League,” he said.

Harigovindan said he views the Muslim League as a democratic party. “Some even suggest that I converted to Islam because I joined the party. That is not true,” he said.

Citing the housewarming ceremony of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide survivors, he said the event reflected the party’s secular approach. “At the township, all beneficiaries were treated equally, irrespective of their religious background. A section of CPM and RSS supporters is unable to accept that the Muslim League functions as a secular democratic party. This attitude must change,” he said.