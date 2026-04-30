Kerala minister Mohamed Riyas dismisses exit polls, predicts LDF return to power

Kerala Tourism Minister and LDF candidate from Beypore Assembly constituency, P A Mohamed Riyas, said on Thursday that exit polls did not concern him.

He noted that in 2021, they had predicted his defeat, but he went on to win with a record margin of 82,000 votes.

Speaking to a TV channel in Kerala's Kozhikode Riyas further said that he was confident that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would return to power for a third term.

His response comes a day after exit polls predicted that the Congress-led UDF will come to power in Kerala.

The Tourism Minister said that since the time he was made the candidate from Beypore for the 2026 Assembly polls, he had said that he would get more than 82,000 votes this time.

Riyas said that there is a lot of infighting within the Congress, communal issues would increase under their rule and corruption would become rampant and therefore, people want LDF to return to power.

He further said that the attacks on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was a part of the anti-Marxist politics.

(With inputs from PTI)