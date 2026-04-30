Trip-off, not loadshedding: Kerala power minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Citing the difference in technical terms, Power Minister K Krishnankutty on Wednesday commented that the upcoming power cuts in the state are power tripping off, and not loadshedding.

“When overusage of power happens, tripping off will take place. This cannot be called loadshedding,” the minister said in a press meet held here on Wednesday.

Terming climatic shift as the root cause of the ongoing power crisis, Krishnankutty also added that the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission is responsible for the delay in purchase of power.

Mentioning that the power crisis came as an unexpected blow, the minister said that this should not be used to allege that no developments were made during the course of the Left government.

“One should not blame that we didn’t do a thing for power production. The hydel project was having only 20 megawatt capacity, which has now been raised to 175 megawatt. All of this was done anticipating a surge. Did anyone expect such a heat wave, or that the crisis in the Middle East would happen?” he said.