23 years after Muthanga stir, all acquitted in Vinod murder case

KALPETTA: Twenty-three years after the Muthanga tribal agitation, the Wayanad Principal District and Sessions Court on Friday convicted four activists for attempting to murder two government officials during the 2003 violence, while acquitting all the accused in the case relating to the death of police constable K V Vinod.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Ayoob Khan Pathanapuram found M Geethanandan, 72, Binu S, 53, Koyalippura Remesan, 58, and Anilkumar, 53, guilty on 16 charges, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, in the attack on police constable Abdul Salam and forest officer Sasidharan. The court awarded a cumulative sentence of 19 years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 as fine. However, as the sentences will run concurrently, the four will effectively undergo five years in prison. Taking into account the social background of the accused, the court waived the fine imposed on them.

The court also acquitted all the accused in the case relating to the murder of Kannur KAP 4th Battalion constable K V Vinod. It held that Vinod’s fatal injuries were inflicted by the second accused, Ashokan. Since Ashokan died during the trial, no punishment could be imposed.

The court recommended that the District Legal Services Authority provide `7 lakh as compensation to Vinod’s family, Rs 3 lakh to injured police constable Abdul Salam and Rs 2 lakh to injured forester Sasidharan under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

Reacting to the verdict, K V Babu, brother of Vinod, said the judgment was disappointing and that the family had been forced to wait more than two decades for justice. “The verdict has come after 23 years. I heard it with a frozen heart. I have served in the police department myself. If this is the treatment a police family receives, one can only imagine what ordinary people think about the justice delivery system,” Babu told reporters.