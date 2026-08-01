ABVP central executive committee meeting begins in Kerala, members discuss education reforms, national issues

NEW DELHI: The two-day Central Executive Committee meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) began on Saturday in Ernakulam, Kerala, with discussions on education, technology, environment, service initiatives, sports, arts, organisational matters and current national developments.

The meeting was inaugurated by ABVP National President Prof. Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari, National General Secretary Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki and National Organising Secretary Ashish Chauhan.

During the deliberations, the central committee welcomed the President of India's assent to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, describing it as a significant step towards ensuring greater transparency, accountability and credibility in the country's examination system.

The ABVP members also discussed the National Pharmacy Commission Bill, 2026, for which the organisation has submitted detailed recommendations to the Ministry.

The organisation has advocated quality-driven, student-centric and employment-oriented pharmacy education while also calling for adequate representation of academic experts in the proposed Commission.

Addressing the gathering, ABVP National President Prof. Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari said, "Holding the Central Executive Committee Meeting in Kerala, the birthplace of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya and a land known for its tradition of social harmony, is deeply significant for ABVP. Despite numerous challenges, ABVP workers in Kerala have continued to work tirelessly for national interest and student welfare. This meeting will further strengthen the organisation's direction and future roadmap".

He said the ABVP has consistently played a constructive role in addressing issues related to students and education.