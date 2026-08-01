ABVP central executive committee meeting begins in Kerala, members discuss education reforms, national issues

NEW DELHI: The two-day Central Executive Committee meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) began on Saturday in Ernakulam, Kerala, with discussions on education, technology, environment, service initiatives, sports, arts, organisational matters and current national developments.
The meeting was inaugurated by ABVP National President Prof. Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari, National General Secretary Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki and National Organising Secretary Ashish Chauhan.
During the deliberations, the central committee welcomed the President of India's assent to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, describing it as a significant step towards ensuring greater transparency, accountability and credibility in the country's examination system.
The ABVP members also discussed the National Pharmacy Commission Bill, 2026, for which the organisation has submitted detailed recommendations to the Ministry.
The organisation has advocated quality-driven, student-centric and employment-oriented pharmacy education while also calling for adequate representation of academic experts in the proposed Commission.
Addressing the gathering, ABVP National President Prof. Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari said, "Holding the Central Executive Committee Meeting in Kerala, the birthplace of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya and a land known for its tradition of social harmony, is deeply significant for ABVP. Despite numerous challenges, ABVP workers in Kerala have continued to work tirelessly for national interest and student welfare. This meeting will further strengthen the organisation's direction and future roadmap".
He said the ABVP has consistently played a constructive role in addressing issues related to students and education.
"Genuine student concerns deserve meaningful solutions, but attempts to use student issues for anti-national or political agendas cannot be accepted. Student power must always be channelled towards nation-building," he said.
The organisation further stated that, over the next two days, it would deliberate on education, organisational priorities, student union elections, membership expansion, national campaigns and key contemporary issues before finalising its roadmap for the coming months.
ABVP National General Secretary Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki said, "ABVP firmly believes that students' concerns should be addressed through dialogue, democratic processes, institutional reforms, and transparent governance, not through violence, vandalism, or political agendas. ABVP has consistently demanded impartial investigations into examination irregularities, stringent action against the guilty, and comprehensive reforms in the national examination system".
He added, "It is sincere and hardworking students who suffer the most due to examination malpractices. Therefore, stringent laws, effective punishment, technological safeguards, and institutional accountability are essential to eliminate examination mafias".
Dr. Solanki welcomed the President's assent to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, describing it as "a landmark step in this direction". He said the Act would strengthen action against organised examination crimes and significantly enhance the transparency, security and credibility of India's examination system.
He also said the National Pharmacy Commission Bill was an important initiative towards reforming pharmacy education and regulation.
Dr. Solanki noted that the ABVP has submitted detailed recommendations aimed at making the proposed legislation more effective, student-centric and quality-oriented.
"We are confident that these recommendations will be given due consideration, leading to a stronger and future-ready pharmacy education ecosystem. Guided by the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, ABVP will continue to work for quality education, transparent examinations, and equal opportunities for every student," he said.
Senior ABVP office-bearers and representatives from across the country are participating in the meeting. Delegates were welcomed with Kerala's traditional Panchavadyam percussion ensemble and the vibrant Pulikali folk dance.