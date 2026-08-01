Decade after Maoist killings, Left salutes Majumdar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a remarkable political turnaround, the general secretaries of the CPM and CPI paid tribute to Naxalbari leader Charu Majumdar, a decade after the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s police gunned down nine Maoists in a series of encounter killings in Kerala. The gesture marked a striking departure from the Left parties’ long-standing opposition to the ideology that gave birth to the Naxalite movement in India.

The gesture came years after the Left government had defended the police action against Maoists. The encounter killings took place during the two successive LDF governments between 2016 and 2026.

On July 28, the eve of the 54th martyrdom anniversary of Charu Majumdar, CPM general secretary M A Baby and CPI general secretary D Raja paid homage to him at the office of the CPI (ML) Liberation in New Delhi.