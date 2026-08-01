From Kanimangalam to Rashtrapati Bhavan: A national honour for Kerala's mural legacy

GURUVAYUR: The selection of Anoop M G, a mural artist from Kerala, as one of the 12 traditional artists chosen for the Artists-in-Residence Programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan, has emerged as a matter of pride for both Kerala and Thrissur.
A native of Kanimangalam in Thrissur, Anoop's inclusion is being widely regarded as a significant national recognition for Kerala's centuries-old mural painting tradition.
The residency programme has brought together 12 artists representing a few of India's finest traditional art forms. As part of the initiative, the artists have been entrusted with the task of creating visual interpretations of stories from the Panchatantra, blending India's literary heritage with its rich artistic traditions.
Anoop represents the Kerala mural tradition in this unique national project. As part of the programme, President Droupadi Murmu met the participating artists at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
She viewed their artworks, interacted with them, and appreciated their creative contributions.
Details of the interaction were shared through the President's official social media accounts. The participating artists represent diverse traditional schools of Indian art, including Banaras Mural, Thangka, Nayaka, Kerala Mural, Basohli, Surpur, and Mysore.
They are currently residing at Rashtrapati Bhavan and working on their assigned artistic projects as part of the residency.
The Artists-in-Residence Programme aims to celebrate India's rich artistic heritage while highlighting the crucial role that living traditional art forms play in preserving the nation's cultural identity and inspiring future generations.
The initiative also provides accomplished artists with an opportunity to live and work within the precincts of Rashtrapati Bhavan, encouraging interaction and creative exchange among practitioners of different art traditions.
Anoop's selection is considered an honour for Kerala mural painting. During the residency, he is showcasing his works while engaging with artists representing other traditional schools from across the country.
The programme serves as a platform for artistic dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas among some of India's leading traditional artists.
A native of Kanimangalam, Thrissur, Anoop is currently serving as a guest faculty member at Biswa Bangla University in West Bengal. Alongside his academic career, he has been actively involved in preserving, promoting, and teaching Kerala mural art.
His work has contributed to introducing the traditional art form to younger generations through both practice and education.