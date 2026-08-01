From Kanimangalam to Rashtrapati Bhavan: A national honour for Kerala's mural legacy

GURUVAYUR: The selection of Anoop M G, a mural artist from Kerala, as one of the 12 traditional artists chosen for the Artists-in-Residence Programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan, has emerged as a matter of pride for both Kerala and Thrissur.

A native of Kanimangalam in Thrissur, Anoop's inclusion is being widely regarded as a significant national recognition for Kerala's centuries-old mural painting tradition.

The residency programme has brought together 12 artists representing a few of India's finest traditional art forms. As part of the initiative, the artists have been entrusted with the task of creating visual interpretations of stories from the Panchatantra, blending India's literary heritage with its rich artistic traditions.

Anoop represents the Kerala mural tradition in this unique national project. As part of the programme, President Droupadi Murmu met the participating artists at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She viewed their artworks, interacted with them, and appreciated their creative contributions.

Details of the interaction were shared through the President's official social media accounts. The participating artists represent diverse traditional schools of Indian art, including Banaras Mural, Thangka, Nayaka, Kerala Mural, Basohli, Surpur, and Mysore.