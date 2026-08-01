‘I realised my mistake’: Mother overcomes fear to reclaim her newborn in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: For months, a 35-year-old mother lived in unbearable agony, carrying a quiet anguish that nearly shattered her. On March 12, just days after giving birth at a local government hospital, overwhelming helplessness, on being abandoned by the child’s father, drove her to leave her newborn in the Ammathottil electronic cradle at the Kozhikode Government General Hospital. Driven by fear and confusion, she walked away into the night, believing she had made a final decision.

However, the silence at home only amplified her heartbreak. In the weeks that followed, her eldest, a 10th-grade student, repeatedly enquired about his baby brother. His innocent questions pierced her soul, fuelling a mother’s profound grief and resolve. “I realised I could never live with myself if I didn’t try to get my baby back,” the mother said.

Driven by maternal resolve, she approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) 48 days later to reclaim her infant. What followed was a gruelling four-month struggle against legal hurdles and the bureaucracy. Vellayil police initiated an investigation, which led to a DNA test recommendation at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram.