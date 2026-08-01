Kerala to upgrade all Maveli Stores, launch 24x7 Supplyco outlets

KOZHIKODE: Kerala’s neighbourhood Maveli Stores are set for a significant makeover, with the state government announcing plans to upgrade all existing outlets to Maveli Super Stores, while expanding Supplyco’s retail network with 24-hour convenience stores.

Announcing an ambitious overhaul of the state’s public distribution and retail network, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob promised to roll out an early, large-scale market intervention programme ahead of the Onam season.

He said the government aims to complete the upgrading of all existing Maveli Stores to larger Maveli Super Stores — with better stocks and facilities — as early as possible. Stating that the round-the-clock convenience stores will strengthen Supplyco’s presence in the retail sector, the minister said the first such outlet will begin operations in September at Vyttila Hub in Ernakulam.

He made the announcement after inaugurating the upgraded Maveli Super Store at Mathottam in Kozhikode. He said through these intitiatives, the government was accelerating efforts to make essential commodities more accessible and affordable across Kerala.

“The objective is not merely to renovate buildings but to modernise the entire consumer experience and strengthen Supplyco’s ability to intervene effectively in the market,” he said.

Kerala currently has 868 Maveli Stores and 112 Maveli Super Stores operating under Supplyco.

The upgraded stores are designed to be larger, better stocked, and more efficient, offering a wider range of products and improved shopping facilities.