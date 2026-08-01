Kottayam’s 1st crowd-funded snake boat set for grand launch tomorrow

KOTTAYAM: Arpookkara Chundan, Kottayam district’s first ever crowd-funded snake boat, is finally ready to touch the waters, fulfilling a dream long cherished by an entire village. Built at a cost of Rs 65 lakh, the 128-ft-long snake boat will be launched on August 2, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Arpookkara’s sporting and cultural legacy.

Former Minister V N Vasavan, patron of the boat-building committee, told reporters at Arpookkara on Friday that the launch ceremony will begin with a formal gathering at 1am in front of the ‘malippura’, where the boat was constructed. Chief sculptor Sabu Narayanan Achari will be honoured with a ponnada and a memento.

Fellow craftsmen, including Rajesh Naduthotti and his team, who cut the timber, Subhash Mangalassery, owner of the land where the malippura stands, and John Koikkal, who provided the wood, will also be felicitated. Fr James Mullassery CMI, patron and director board member of snake boat committee, and temple priest Sreejith will offer blessings on the occasion.