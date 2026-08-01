PM SHRI burden shifts to cabinet panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The PM SHRI controversy has entered a decisive phase with the fate of the scheme, and the UDF government’s political credibility now resting on the shoulders of the four- member cabinet sub-committee. Congress and UDF sources said there was a broad understanding within the coalition to find a way forward without exposing the government to political flak.

That calculation, however, was upended after IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty publicly shifted the entire responsibility for the decision to the cabinet sub-committee, leaving it to own up both the verdict and its political consequences. The committee headed by Education Minister N Samsudheen has Roji M John, P C Vishnunadh and M Liju as members.

IUML was forced to publicly denounce reports about any discussions on the scheme held at Thursday’s UDF meeting after opposition within the ruling front, and also from various Muslim organisations, intensified. Dismissing media reports, Kunhalikutty said no discussions were held at the meeting, and the front would take a decision on the issue only based on the sub-committee report. However, sources within the government told TNIE that in the discussions held at the earlier cabinet meetings, top leaders were seeking options to break the deadlock and arrive at a consensus to implement the scheme.

The cabinet sub-committee has been tasked with finding a way to implement the scheme while minimising its political fallout. The panel has already met twice and ministers have expressed their opinion with some raising anguish. The third meeting is scheduled for August 5.