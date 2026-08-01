PM SHRI burden shifts to cabinet panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The PM SHRI controversy has entered a decisive phase with the fate of the scheme, and the UDF government’s political credibility now resting on the shoulders of the four- member cabinet sub-committee. Congress and UDF sources said there was a broad understanding within the coalition to find a way forward without exposing the government to political flak.
That calculation, however, was upended after IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty publicly shifted the entire responsibility for the decision to the cabinet sub-committee, leaving it to own up both the verdict and its political consequences. The committee headed by Education Minister N Samsudheen has Roji M John, P C Vishnunadh and M Liju as members.
IUML was forced to publicly denounce reports about any discussions on the scheme held at Thursday’s UDF meeting after opposition within the ruling front, and also from various Muslim organisations, intensified. Dismissing media reports, Kunhalikutty said no discussions were held at the meeting, and the front would take a decision on the issue only based on the sub-committee report. However, sources within the government told TNIE that in the discussions held at the earlier cabinet meetings, top leaders were seeking options to break the deadlock and arrive at a consensus to implement the scheme.
The cabinet sub-committee has been tasked with finding a way to implement the scheme while minimising its political fallout. The panel has already met twice and ministers have expressed their opinion with some raising anguish. The third meeting is scheduled for August 5.
According to sources, the government is expected to receive the report seeking some concessions from the Union government for implementing the scheme.
“The state will seek freedom to select the curriculum or a free hand in selecting schools while implementing PM SHRI. If the Centre decides to accept it, the government and the front can avert criticism,” sources said.
However, they also said that the strategy backfired following UDF convener Adoor Prakash’s press conference in this regard. Though no discussion was held on PM SHRI at the UDF meeting, the CM in his speech reportedly asked the leaders why central funds should be allowed to lapse in PM SHRI. “The silence of the leaders was taken as an approval for the CM’s remarks,” said a UDF leader.
A section of Congress and UDF leaders, however, now view Kunhalikutty’s remark that the fate of PM SHRI rests with the cabinet sub-committee is an attempt by senior front leaders to wash their hands of the responsibility.
Leaders also pointed out that the four members who are junior and first-time ministers would have to bear the political fallout of the controversy. The constitution of the sub-committee has also been viewed by Congress leaders as an attempt to bypass the AICC leadership’s instruction to withdraw from the scheme.