PM SHRI imbroglio opens fresh UDF fault lines

KOZHIKODE: Major fault lines have emerged within the ruling UDF over the PM SHRI issue, with a senior leader of the key ally IUML flatly rejecting front convener Adoor Prakash’s claim that the alliance has approved the implementation of the controversial scheme in the state.

“The issue was not even discussed at the UDF meeting,” IUML stalwart and Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty asserted, a day after Prakash said the state government would implement the scheme.

With an increasing number of Muslim organisations openly opposing the UDF—and the IUML in particular—over the PM SHRI issue, the ruling front has come under mounting pressure.

Compounding its troubles, the Union government, in a reply to Congress MP Jebi Mather in the Rajya Sabha, clarified that states are free to withdraw from the scheme.

Against this backdrop of growing pressure on both the UDF and the IUML to pull out of the scheme, Kunhalikutty came out with a firm stand on Friday. Speaking to reporters, he said any decision on the contentious scheme would be taken only after the cabinet sub-committee entrusted with examining the issue submits its report. “Once the report is submitted, the UDF and the government will take a call,” he said.

Kunhalikutty rejected outright claims that the UDF had decided to go ahead with the PM SHRI scheme, dismissing them as baseless. He said the UDF convener had merely responded to reporters’ questions “in his own style”.

“Under no circumstances will the UDF accept the Centre’s norms on the school curriculum or the selection of schools under the scheme,” he asserted.

He also trained his guns on the previous LDF government, pointing out that it had signed the MoU for the scheme, citing the need to secure central funds.