SIT to question topper in PSC exam scandal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SIT probing the PSC recruitment exam scandal will soon issue a notice to the first-rank holder of the exam for the post of chief of industry and infrastructure department in the Planning Board to appear for questioning.

The SIT suspects he had received uncanny help from the evaluators. The subversion had come to fore after the candidates came to know that answers for 10 questions were left unevaluated. The SIT probe had found that the person who came first had given four wrong answers, while leaving six questions unattended.

Those 10 answers furnished by the rest of the candidates were not evaluated, which raised doubts that the evaluation procedure was totally botched. Had the evaluation been carried out in a proper manner, the first-rank holder would not have featured even in the supplementary rank list, the SIT learned.

Meanwhile, the SIT will take the original documents from the PSC headquarters into custody for detailed verification. The SIT had issued a notice on Friday to the PSC officials directing them to handover the documents within 24 hours. The PSC top honchos, including its chairman M R Baiju and two staffers, will be served a notice in the coming days to appear for questioning.